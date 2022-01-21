Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,000 ($27.29) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FRRDF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,408 ($32.86) to GBX 1,855 ($25.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Frontier Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.