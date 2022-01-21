fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,850,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 21,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 20.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

fuboTV stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 645,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $57.47.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

