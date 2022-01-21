FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Down 4.8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 537,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,135,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 161.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after buying an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after buying an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

