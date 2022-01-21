Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 324,992 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $12.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
