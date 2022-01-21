Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 48,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 324,992 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $12.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

