Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,080 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OEC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC opened at $17.49 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

