Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 61,502 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,502 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,516,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

