Fundsmith LLP Buys 6,389 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $108,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 166.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

