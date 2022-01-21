FUNToken One Day Volume Reaches $11.65 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $118.49 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006523 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

