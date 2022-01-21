Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.68 and last traded at $45.78. 50,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,171,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BOCOM International cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 595,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,093,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 159.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.