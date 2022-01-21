FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

CHK stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

