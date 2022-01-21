FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deutsche Börse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

