FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Service Co. International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $209,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.