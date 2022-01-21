FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Centamin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centamin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

CELTF has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

CELTF opened at $1.32 on Friday. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

