FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Issued By Truist Financial

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.02. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $89.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

