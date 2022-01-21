FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “na” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.42.

TSE:FM opened at C$35.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$36.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

