FY2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

NYSE AEM opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.23. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $1,408,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,890,000 after acquiring an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

