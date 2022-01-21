FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.