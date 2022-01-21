FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Cut by Analyst

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 155,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,847,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 609,682 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,911,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.