FY2021 EPS Estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BPCGY)

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Comercial Portugues in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues’ FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BPCGY stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

