FY2021 EPS Estimates for Iberdrola, S.A. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Iberdrola in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iberdrola’s FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $45.85 on Friday. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

