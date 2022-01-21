FY2021 EPS Estimates for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for RADA Electronic Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of RADA opened at $9.63 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $474.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

