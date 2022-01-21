FY2021 EPS Estimates for Skeena Resources Limited Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.61). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.28).

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:SKE opened at C$15.83 on Thursday. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

