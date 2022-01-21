FY2021 EPS Estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

