FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $11.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.25.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

ALGT stock opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.16.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.