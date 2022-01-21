Gameswap (GSWAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $340,189.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00003986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $17.14 million and $340,189.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00049535 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

