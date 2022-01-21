Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 24,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,971. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

