Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Up 5.3%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 10,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 595,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GATO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 38.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 779,550 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,703,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,926,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after buying an additional 452,165 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

