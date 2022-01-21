GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in GDS by 133.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

