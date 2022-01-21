GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.69 ($47.37).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on G1A shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A traded down €0.28 ($0.32) during trading on Friday, reaching €43.13 ($49.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €45.72 and a 200 day moving average of €41.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.86 ($31.66) and a one year high of €48.55 ($55.17).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.