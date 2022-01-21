General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 458,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CANN opened at $0.33 on Friday. General Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. General Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 184.83% and a negative net margin of 101.48%.

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

