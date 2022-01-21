Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the December 15th total of 394,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,504.5 days.
OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $0.70 on Friday. Gentera has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
About Gentera
Further Reading: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.