Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

GIL stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after purchasing an additional 359,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

