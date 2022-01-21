Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

