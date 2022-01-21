Glenview Trust Co Decreases Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 0.63. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.16.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

