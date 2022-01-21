Glenview Trust Co Has $306,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 342.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $31.82 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

