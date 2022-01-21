Glenview Trust Co Has $705,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $228.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day moving average of $198.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

