Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $217.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.49. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

