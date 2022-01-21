Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 78,346 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $106,260,000 after acquiring an additional 155,677 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in EOG Resources by 40.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.41.

EOG stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

