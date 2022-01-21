Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,113 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 571,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,587,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.