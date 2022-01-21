Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Shares Up 5.9%

Global Energy Metals Co. (CVE:GEMC)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 16,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 14,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation engages in the exploration for resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company explores for cobalt, copper, nickel, gold, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in Kenora, Ontario; the Millennium and Mount Isa projects situated in Mount Isa, Queensland; and the Lovelock Mine and Treasure Box projects in Churchill County, Nevada.

