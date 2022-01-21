Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.50.

GPN opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.42.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

