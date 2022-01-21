GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.64. Approximately 30,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,638,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. HSBC started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GlobalFoundries Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

About GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

