GoByte (GBX) Market Capitalization Tops $180,841.22

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. GoByte has a market cap of $180,841.22 and approximately $100.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

