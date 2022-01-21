Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 12,684 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,711,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $209,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after acquiring an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,494,000 after acquiring an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.88. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

