Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,889,766 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.80% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $197,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,601,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,958,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,049,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.