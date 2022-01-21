Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $187,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

