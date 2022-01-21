Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,484,710 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484,710 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $166,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

