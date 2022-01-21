Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.10. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 58,930 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.