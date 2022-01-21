Good Energy Group’s (GOOD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

Good Energy Group stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 174 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 398 ($5.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 303.24. The firm has a market cap of £40.28 million and a PE ratio of 9.02.

In other news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.34), for a total transaction of £159,000 ($216,946.38). Also, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.65), for a total value of £60,288.80 ($82,260.61).

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

