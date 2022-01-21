good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) received a C$1.50 target price from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.25 price target on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CVE:GDNP traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.68. The company had a trading volume of 319,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. good natured Products has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$147.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

